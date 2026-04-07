Kremlin issues stark warning as Iran conflict spreads

Rising instability across the Middle East is drawing sharp warnings from Moscow, as global attention turns to the potential fallout.

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Concerns are mounting not only over military escalation, but also over wider economic consequences tied to the unfolding situation, reports Digi24.ro.

Growing tensions

The Kremlin said on Monday that the conflict involving Iran is intensifying, both in scope and in its broader impact, according to Reuters.

Russian officials argue that recent US and Israeli actions targeting Iran have pushed the region into a dangerous phase, with instability spreading beyond initial flashpoints.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to a steady rise in tensions, warning that the situation continues to deteriorate.

“We note that the level of tensions in the region is growing and continues to grow,” Peskov said.

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Region on edge

He described the current state of the Middle East in stark terms, highlighting the scale of the crisis.

“In fact, the entire region is on fire. These are very dangerous and negative consequences of the aggression launched against Iran.”

According to Reuters, Moscow has stopped short of directly responding to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump.

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump warned that Iran could face attacks on key infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

Global impact

Peskov also stressed that the effects of the conflict are no longer confined to the region itself.

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“The geography of this conflict has expanded, and now we are all aware of the consequences we are having, including very, very negative consequences for the global economy.”

The Kremlin’s comments underscore growing fears that continued escalation could disrupt global markets and energy supplies, particularly given the strategic importance of the Middle East.

Sources: Reuters, Digi24