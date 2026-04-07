VIDEO: Ukraine destroys Russian warship in Black Sea

A fresh wave of strikes in the Black Sea region has intensified tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

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In a coordinated overnight operation, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian warship in the port of Novorossiysk, according to Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s drone forces.

Writing on Telegram, he said the missile ship Admiral Makarov was among the targets.

The operation also reportedly hit a drilling platform near occupied Crimea.

Russian authorities confirmed that attacks took place overnight, saying at least eight people were injured, including two children.

Officials also reported damage to residential buildings but did not confirm whether the port itself—Russia’s largest Black Sea export hub—was directly hit.

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There has been no independent verification of the reported strike on the warship.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on drones to carry out long-range strikes on Russian targets.

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Sources: NEXTA, Digi24

