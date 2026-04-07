Ukraine’s world record in shooting down Russian drones is even more remarkable, than you think

One thing is the distance, but when you look at the details, the feat is even more impressive.

Others are reading now

Ukrainian defenders have reportedly set a new world record in countering Russian drones.

According to Ukrainian media and the company Wild Hornets, the manufactorer of STING Interceptor drones, Ukraine managed to take out a Russian Shahed drone at a distance of more than 500 km.

The reports have not been independently verified, but if true, the strikes (two Shahed’s were taken out) is a new world record in counter drone warfare.

But the record is far more remarkable, when you dig a little deeper. Article continues below.

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement Also read

More than 10 interceptors for the price of one Shahed

According to Business Insider, the interceptor drones are 3D-printed and cost roughly $2000 to produce.

That might sound expensive considering they are one-use, but when you compare it to the fact that that the Russian Shahed-style drones are estimated to cost at least $20,000 to produce, Wild Hornets can produce at least ten interceptor drones for the same amount of money as Russia has to spend on producing one Shahed-style drone.

And comparing it to the Patriot Missiles, which cost $4 million per missile, the interceptor drones is a very good investment.

Limited range on its own

According to Wild Hornets, the STING interceptor drones can reach speeds of up to 280 km/h, which is far more than then most Russian Shahed variants.

They are easy to use, and according to Wild Hornets, it only takes two days of training to be able to operate them.

Also read

The issue is the range. The STING is only able to fly a maximum of 37 kilometers on its own.

Given the 500 km world record, the STINGs would have to either be launched remotely or be released from another airborne vehicle.

It is unclear how the STINGs used in the reported strikes were launchedm but according to United24Media, the 500 km reported is the distance the operator of the STINGs was from the action.

Sources: United24Media, posts from Wild Hornets on X, Business Insider