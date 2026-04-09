Kremlin welcomes Middle East ceasefire deal

A sudden ceasefire deal in the Middle East has drawn cautious support from Moscow.

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According to The Moscow Times, the Kremlin said it welcomed the agreement between the United States, Israel and Iran to pause fighting. Officials have repeatedly called for calm as tensions escalated.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had pushed for talks from the start.

He told reporters: “From the outset, we’ve stressed the necessity of de-escalating tensions as quickly as possible and a shift toward political and diplomatic talks.”

He added: “We welcome the news of a ceasefire and support the decision not to pursue further military escalation.”

Fragile truce

The deal outlines a two-week ceasefire aimed at stopping further conflict. It was reached at the last moment as fears of a wider war grew.

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However, uncertainty remains over when the pause will fully take effect. Reports of continued airstrikes in parts of the Middle East emerged even after the announcement.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz also remains disrupted. Danish company Maersk said conditions are still too unsafe to resume normal operations.

Unclear terms

Details of the agreement have not been made public. There is also confusion over whether it applies to all areas involved in the conflict.

Mediators from Pakistan suggested fighting in Lebanon would also pause. Israel, however, said the ceasefire does not cover Lebanon and stepped up strikes there.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key concern. The route usually carries about a fifth of the world’s oil supply, making any disruption highly significant.

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Rising pressure

Before the deal, US President Donald Trump had warned of severe consequences if Iran did not reopen the strait. He said a “whole civilization will die tonight” ahead of a set deadline.

Russia, a close partner of Iran, has criticised US and Israeli actions, calling them an “unprovoked act of armed aggression.”

The two countries signed a strategic partnership in 2025, though it does not include a full defence pact. Reports also suggest Russia has supported Iran with intelligence and drone tactics during the conflict.

The ceasefire may ease tensions for now, but questions remain over how long it will hold.

Sources: Telegram, Reuters