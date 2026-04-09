Putin finally admits that supplying the Russian army with basic needs is struggling

He does, however, say that things are getting better.

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Russia is still facing difficulties in fully supplying its armed forces with domestically produced uniforms and textiles, President Vladimir Putin has said according to Digi24.

The issue comes despite new policies aimed at boosting local production and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.

Putin made the remarks during a meeting with Ivanovo region governor Stanislav Voskresensky, acknowledging that progress has been incomplete. “Not everything that was necessary in this direction has been done yet,” he said.

Voskresensky told the president that a decree mandating the army to purchase only Russian-made goods from January 2026 has already stimulated the region’s light industry. He said struggling factories have been replaced by “high-tech production units.”

Industry shifts

According to the governor, new investment projects have emerged in Ivanovo, a historic textile hub, with more expected, Digi24 reports.

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He added that the decree would be “strictly observed” as production expands.

Under the policy, foreign textiles will be banned from military procurement starting in 2026. The restriction covers not only uniforms but also everyday items such as bed linen. Suppliers must also operate within Russia.

From 2027, authorities plan to require that uniforms be made exclusively from domestically produced fabrics.

Widespread supply issues

The need for uniforms in the Russian army is massive, as the estimated losses during the war in Ukraine is now approaching 1.3 million with March being the month with the highest number of casualties on the Russian side so far.

A 2025-paper from Chatham House noted that Russia is generally struggling to take its military industry into the modern era, instead relying on Soviet-era systems and research.

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The international sanctions against Russia, combined with the war dragging on, has created a demand for equipment, weaponry and other things needed for the military to function, that the domestic production in Russia is still struggling to meet.

Supply challenges

Government data shows that as recently as 2024, up to 30 percent of military textile products were sourced from abroad, highlighting the scale of the transition required.

In response, several clothing manufacturers have shifted toward military production. A textile facility in Ivanovo previously owned by Faberlik has been taken over by Voentextilprom, a unit linked to state retailer Voentorg.

Meanwhile, Gloria Jeans, one of Russia’s largest apparel producers, has sold factories in the Rostov region that specialized in military gear to Bulava, partly owned by the Kalashnikov concern.

Sources: Reuters, Digi24, government statements, Chatham House