Kyiv builds new security network across middle east

Ukraine is stepping up its diplomatic and security outreach in the Middle East, signaling a broader effort to build long-term alliances in the region.

Others are reading now

A new partnership under consideration could further extend Kyiv’s growing network of cooperation beyond its traditional sphere.

Regional push

According to United24Media, Ukraine is working toward a structured partnership with Oman, following similar agreements already established with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on April 9 that Ukrainian teams are actively engaging in the region to prepare deals covering both security and economic cooperation.

The initiative reflects a wider strategy to deepen ties with key Middle Eastern states.

Tailored approach

Officials say the partnerships are designed to meet the specific needs of each country.

Also read

In some cases, the focus is on maritime protection, while in others it centers on safeguarding energy infrastructure.

Ukraine is positioning itself as a provider of specialized expertise shaped by its experience in modern conflict conditions.

Defense model

A central feature of the proposals is a “three-layer defense” concept, which combines domestic capabilities with external support.

Under this model, systems such as anti-ballistic missile defenses remain under national control, while Ukraine contributes additional technological and operational expertise.

The structure aims to create flexible yet integrated security arrangements.

Also read

Safeguards in place

Kyiv has emphasized that agreements will be negotiated at the state level to ensure oversight and reduce risks.

A key concern is preventing advanced systems or sensitive technologies from being accessed by unfriendly actors.

Final terms, including financial commitments and duration, are expected to be settled through high-level negotiations.

Broader ambitions

Ukraine is also seeking clarity from partners on how they would respond if its conflict with Russia escalates further.

At the same time, it is expanding its diplomatic footprint across the region, including recent efforts stretching from Riyadh to Damascus.

Also read

These moves have already led to multiple long-term agreements, some spanning a decade, focused on defense cooperation and energy stability.

Sources: United24Media



