Man builds World’s narrowest car from 1988 Ford

A tiny hatchback has been transformed into something even more unusual on city streets. The result is a vehicle so slim it looks almost unreal, yet it’s fully drivable.

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A 1988 Ford Festiva has been radically modified into what is being described as the world’s narrowest car, according to Boosted. The project was carried out by creator Tyler Fever, who set out to shrink the already compact vehicle to its limits.

To achieve the result, the car was effectively split lengthwise and rebuilt at a dramatically reduced width. The unusual design has since drawn attention from onlookers wherever it appears.

Extreme rebuild

According to Boosted, the process required careful and unconventional techniques. Fever used liquid nitrogen at -196°C to freeze adhesive materials inside the car, making them easier to remove.

He then cut through the vehicle’s structure using a handheld laser tool, dividing it into sections before reassembling it into a narrower form.

The finish is so precise that the modification line is barely noticeable. “You can cut the car in two now without noticing it,” Fever said in a video about the build.

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City reactions

After returning to the road in Nashville, the altered car quickly became a spectacle. Passersby reportedly stopped to film and react to its unusual proportions.

Despite its appearance, the car remains functional. Fever even tested it with a passenger seated behind him in what he jokingly called an “Uber Slim.”

The passenger appeared amused by the ride and estimated the car’s efficiency at around 42.5 kilometers per liter. “It’s the only way to make money these days,” he said with a smile.

Surprisingly practical

Boosted reported that the narrow design offers unexpected advantages in urban environments. The car can maneuver easily through congested traffic and requires minimal parking space.

Fever joked in the video that the vehicle is so compact it could even be stored indoors or taken up in an elevator.

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While the concept is unusual, similar experiments have been attempted before, including modified versions of other small cars.

Sources: Boosted