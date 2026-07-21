Meghan Markle slammed as ‘hypocritical’ over latest royal row

Meghan’s reported MasterChef moment leaves critics shaking their heads.

Meghan Markle’s relationship with her royal identity has once again become a talking point, this time over reports linked to an upcoming appearance on MasterChef Australia.

While the Duchess of Sussex has spent years trying to redefine her public image, fresh claims have prompted critics to accuse her of sending mixed messages.

Reports suggest Meghan was unhappy after being described as “MasterChef royalty” during the show’s introduction, sparking another round of debate over the titles she and Prince Harry have continued to use since stepping back from royal duties.

Critic calls out the Duchess

Among those weighing in was Spiked Online editor Tom Slater, who argued that Meghan’s reported reaction clashes with the couple’s long-standing reliance on their royal status.

Speaking to Sky News Australia host Jaimee Rogers, Slater said Harry and Meghan had spent years trying to capitalize on their connection to the monarchy.

“They’ve been trying to trade on these titles for a very long time.”

He continued by suggesting the titles opened doors far beyond royal life.

“They saw it as almost a kind of cheat code into the top player of the international celebrity set.”

Royal titles remain despite stepping back

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 but kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

Following their departure, the couple launched the Sussex Royal brand before later agreeing to stop using the name after discussions with Buckingham Palace.

Slater argued that the reported discomfort over being described as “royalty” does not fit with the couple’s continued use of their official titles.

“It’s just so utterly hypocritical, but we’ve come to expect that from these two.”

Neither Meghan nor Prince Harry has publicly responded to the criticism surrounding the reported MasterChef Australia remarks.