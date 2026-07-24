Meta accused of using AI to lay off 8,000, including sick or leave workers

A group of former Meta employees is suing the company, accusing it of using an automated tracking system to unfairly target workers on medical or parental leave during a massive round of layoffs.

In late April, Meta announced a massive workforce reduction that eliminated roughly 8,000 active positions across its global departments. According to a recent report from El Economista, this restructuring effort aimed to streamline operations and offset financial investments in new technologies. Now, a group of former employees claims an automated system specifically targeted vulnerable staff who were away on medical or family leave.

The automated selection process

A coalition of 26 former Meta workers has officially filed a lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg’s technology empire. These individuals accuse the corporation of deploying artificial intelligence to determine exactly which staff members would lose their livelihoods. The legal complaint argues this automated selection process systematically penalized vulnerable workers without any human oversight.

The lawsuit details a ruthless internal tracking system designed to measure daily employee output through strict data collection. The software allegedly monitored keystrokes, analyzed daily activity levels, and generated performance rankings based on software token usage. Managers supposedly relied on these algorithmic dashboards rather than traditional performance reviews to finalize the massive termination list.

This rigid scoring matrix operated on a fundamental flaw regarding standard workplace absences. The system demanded constant digital activity and possessed no mechanism to account for legally protected time away from the keyboard. As a result, the algorithm automatically flagged inactive accounts as low-performing liabilities ripe for immediate termination.

Punishing absent employees

The lawsuit alleges this automated oversight heavily skewed the layoffs toward employees dealing with major life events. Workers on approved medical, parental, or family leave found themselves directly in the crosshairs of the productivity algorithm. The machine simply registered zero keystrokes during their absence and subsequently ranked them at the very bottom of the corporate ladder.

Employees operating with recognized disabilities also suffered under this strict metric-based evaluation system. The algorithm failed to recognize reasonable workplace accommodations that might naturally reduce raw digital output or keystroke volume. Consequently, the automated tracking punished these individuals for working differently despite their overall contributions to the company.

Legal representatives for the fired workers argue that Meta broke the law by blindly trusting this flawed software. The complaint states the company explicitly failed to halt the algorithmic sorting to conduct mandated individualized reviews of affected personnel. This negligence allowed a blind line of code to strip away jobs from people who were legally protected during their medical absences.

The corporate defense

Meta leadership completely rejects the narrative presented by the group of terminated employees. The corporation released a brief public statement categorizing all allegations of algorithmic firings as entirely unfounded and disconnected from reality. Executives maintain that the massive restructuring effort followed standard corporate procedures regarding workforce management and departmental budget cuts.

The tech giant insists that traditional management teams retained full control over the massive termination process. According to corporate representatives, human directors reviewed departmental needs and finalized every single layoff decision without relying on automated selection tools. They firmly deny utilizing any form of artificial intelligence to generate lists of expendable personnel.

This legal battle highlights a growing tension across the technology sector regarding automated workplace surveillance. As companies race to integrate data-driven management tools, workers increasingly fear being evaluated by inflexible machines. The upcoming court proceedings will force Meta to reveal exactly how much power its internal tracking software holds over human careers.