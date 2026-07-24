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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set to testify after alleged threat near royal residence

Nicolai Haugsted Nicolai Haugsted
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set to testify after alleged threat near royal residence
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ordered to give evidence in case linked to alleged threatening behaviour

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to appear as a witness next week after a confrontation near his home led to criminal charges against a man accused of threatening behaviour.

According to Town&Country, proceedings are scheduled to begin on July 29, with the Duke of York due to give evidence remotely after a court approved his request to testify via video link.

Incident near Sandringham

The case centres on Alex Jenkinson, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

One of the charges relates directly to an encounter involving Prince Andrew during a walk with his dogs near his residence on the Sandringham estate in May.

British media reported at the time that Andrew was accompanied by a private security guard when the alleged incident took place.

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Reports also claimed the confrontation left the former working royal shaken and reignited debate over the level of security provided to him.

Court appearance approved

Jenkinson first appeared in court shortly after the alleged incident, where he denied both charges.

According to the BBC, the court subsequently approved a request allowing Prince Andrew to provide his testimony through a live video link rather than appearing in person.

The hearing is set to take place on July 29, when prosecutors are expected to present the case against Jenkinson, while Prince Andrew’s testimony is anticipated to form part of the court proceedings.

This article is made and published by Nicolai H, who may have used AI in the preparation

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