More Russians try to avoid military service

Signs of strain are emerging inside Russia’s military as more individuals seek ways to avoid service or abandon it altogether.

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Experts warn the trend could pose a growing challenge for the country’s long-term war effort.

According to LA.LV, Latvian military analyst Jānis Slaidiņš says requests for help avoiding mobilization have risen sharply over the past year.

Rising resistance

Slaidiņš noted that avoidance-related requests have climbed from around 10–15% to roughly 40% of all cases.

The increase suggests a widening reluctance among both recruits and active soldiers to serve.

He said inquiries are coming not only from those facing conscription, but also from relatives seeking ways to help family members avoid deployment.

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This shift points to broader unease within society over continued military involvement.

Networks of avoidance

Initiatives have emerged offering guidance on how to evade service or desert.

One such project, known as “Idite lesam” or “Go to the Forest”, provides practical advice to those trying to avoid enlistment.

According to LA.LV, these efforts reflect growing demand for alternatives to military service.

At the same time, authorities are continuing to expand recruitment efforts across multiple sectors.

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Expanding mobilization

Russia is not only drawing in younger recruits but also targeting workers from industries and other parts of the economy.

Slaidiņš said this approach highlights how the war is being treated as a prolonged and all-encompassing conflict.

“Human resources are used without much hesitation,” he said.

He added that achieving military objectives appears to remain the priority, despite mounting losses.

Strain on forces

The rise in desertion risk could undermine morale and weaken operational capacity over time.

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As pressure on recruits increases, so too does the likelihood of resistance within the ranks.

Analysts suggest that balancing recruitment demands with growing public concern may become increasingly difficult.

The trend could ultimately shape how sustainable Russia’s military efforts are in the long run.

Sources: LA.LV



