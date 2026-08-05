More than 70,000 demand NYC mayor be barred from 9/11 memorial

Bitter row erupts as 9/11 families try to block mayor from remembrance ceremony.

Political tensions are spilling into preparations for next month’s annual September 11 remembrance in New York after a petition calling for Mayor Zohran Mamdani to be excluded from the ceremony gathered more than 72,000 signatures.

The campaign, launched by relatives of victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks, argues that the mayor should not attend because of positions they say conflict with the spirit of the event.

Among those behind the petition is Giovanni Galante, whose wife, Grace Catherine Galante, was killed while working on the 105th floor of the North Tower during the attacks.

Explaining the initiative, Galante said to The Express:

“We felt that having Mamdani there would show a disrespect to our family members because of the people he supports.”

Organizers say the petition has attracted support from thousands of people, including other relatives of 9/11 victims, and they have also asked the New York City Council to help prevent the mayor from attending.

Mayor says he will attend

Despite the growing campaign, Mamdani has made clear he has no intention of staying away.

Speaking to CBS New York, the mayor said he plans to attend the ceremony and stand alongside those affected by the attacks.

“I will proudly honor the families, the survivors, the first responders forever impacted by that horrific terror attack by standing alongside them at this year’s 9/11 commemoration, reaffirming that we will never forget the solemn day felt by all of us who call this city home and, frankly, by all of us who called this country home.”

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum has also indicated that it will not block Mamdani from participating.

A spokesperson said the annual ceremony has long been kept outside partisan politics and noted that elected officials from across the political spectrum have attended previous commemorations simply to pay their respects.

Politicians who attend the event traditionally remain in a designated area and do not deliver speeches during the remembrance ceremony.