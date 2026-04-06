Mother says crisis in pregnancy changed her forever

A Washington woman who once described herself as an ordinary believer now spends her life teaching spiritual healing. She says a medical emergency decades ago reshaped her outlook entirely.

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Her account of survival and recovery has since become central to her work guiding others through personal transformation, reports The Express.

A changed life

Wendy Rose Williams now works as a hypnotherapist and spiritual teacher, drawing on what she describes as profound personal experiences, according to the Daily Express.

She says years of chronic pain and mobility struggles eventually eased, motivating her to help others address emotional and physical trauma.

Her training includes work with past-life regression and energy healing, and she credits her shift in direction to events during her second pregnancy.

Crisis unfolds

In 1987, while expecting her second child after previous fertility challenges, Williams began experiencing unusual symptoms at home.

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She recalled a growing sense that something was wrong, paired with recurring dreams that left her unsettled.

Her condition escalated suddenly when she felt intense abdominal pain, later linked to internal bleeding. She said: “It was like an organ had burst”.

Fight for survival

After being taken to hospital, doctors identified severe bleeding in her abdomen. A shortage of compatible blood complicated efforts to stabilise her, she said.

Over several days, her condition deteriorated as medical staff monitored ongoing blood loss. Williams described the experience as being caught between life and death, saying: “I could feel myself walking between worlds.”

Eventually, doctors determined that surgery was necessary to save her life.

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The turning point

Before and during the operation, Williams said she experienced what she believes were out-of-body and near-death episodes.

She described a sense of separation from her physical body and an overwhelming feeling of calm, saying: “All I cared about was following the white light.”

During this period, she recalled what she interpreted as a choice about whether to continue living. She said she was told: “You’ve done nothing wrong, you’re welcome to stay, but if you want to go back, you’re going to need to decide quickly.”

A difficult choice

Williams said she was given reasons to return, including the prospect of a successful surgery and a healthy baby, alongside the warning of future challenges.

Faced with that decision, she said the image of her young child guided her response. She chose to return, saying: “Put me back in coach. I’m ready to play.”

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She later underwent surgery, which addressed a rupture, and recovered.

Looking back

Today, Williams speaks openly about the experience, framing it as a turning point that reshaped her beliefs about life, purpose and healing.

While her account reflects a personal interpretation of events during a medical emergency, she says it continues to influence both her work and her outlook.

Sources: Daily Express, Daily Star, Conversations with Calvin Schwartz: We the Species