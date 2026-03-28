Viral Theory Claims Trump Family Linked to 1800s “Time Travel” Books

An unusual theory circulating online is drawing attention to a set of old illustrations and stories. Some internet users believe the material hints at connections between the past and present.

Others are reading now

The speculation centers on books written in the late 19th century by author Ingersoll Lockwood, according to Newsner. The stories follow a young character named Baron Trump, guided by a figure called Don.

Social media users have highlighted the similarities between those names and former U.S. President Donald Trump and his son Barron, fueling debate online.

Old books, new buzz

Interest in the books has surged after readers pointed out details they believe resemble modern events.

Some illustrations are said to depict scenes similar to present-day New York, while others appear, to some viewers, to echo political imagery associated with Trump.

Additional claims referenced by Newsner, citing the New York Post, note that one of Lockwood’s works describes unrest in New York and mentions a character selecting a “Pence” for a cabinet role.

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Viral speculation

These perceived parallels have led some online users to suggest the books predicted future events or point to the possibility of time travel.

The theory has spread widely across social media, with many calling the similarities striking.

However, historians and experts reject the claims, saying there is no factual basis behind the idea. They note that names like “Baron” and “Don” were not uncommon at the time and that people often connect unrelated details after the fact.

Reality check

Despite skepticism from experts, the theory continues to gain traction online, driven by curiosity and viral discussion.

Neither Donald Trump nor his son Barron has addressed the claims directly.

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However, Trump has previously said, “I know things that other people don’t know,” a remark that some online users have linked to the theory.

His granddaughter, Kai Trump, dismissed the idea, saying she does not want to “go down those rabbit holes.”

Sources: Newsner, New York Post