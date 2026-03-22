New atomic clock may change how we measure a second

The way the world measures time could be heading for a rare and significant overhaul. Advances in precision technology are prompting scientists to reconsider one of the most fundamental units in science: the second.

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For centuries, time was tied to Earth’s rotation, with a second defined as a fraction of a full day. But inconsistencies in the planet’s spin made that system unreliable for scientific use.

Since 1967, the standard has instead been based on the behavior of cesium atoms, creating a far more stable global benchmark for timekeeping, reports UNILAD

A shift emerging

UNILAD reports that researchers in China have now developed a new optical clock that could surpass existing cesium-based systems in accuracy. The device, called a strontium optical lattice clock, reflects years of progress in atomic measurement.

Rather than simply improving precision incrementally, the system can resolve time at an exceptionally fine scale, far beyond what current standards achieve.

Its level of stability means that, compared with today’s cesium clocks used in systems like GPS, the new device would drift so little that any error would be virtually imperceptible even over cosmological timescales.

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Toward redefinition

According to research published in Metrologia, the team said their clock “achieves accuracy at the level required for the roadmap of the redefinition of the second”.

UNILAD reports that before any official change can happen, multiple clocks of this kind must independently demonstrate the same level of performance across different laboratories.

This requirement ensures that any future definition of the second remains consistent and reproducible worldwide.

Wider implications

The potential applications extend beyond keeping time. UNILAD reports that such precision could help scientists explore fundamental physics, including the search for dark matter, and refine measurements of Earth’s gravitational field.

These capabilities highlight how timekeeping technology underpins a wide range of scientific and technological systems.

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As optical clock research continues to advance, experts suggest that redefining the second may become increasingly likely in the coming years.

Sources: UNILAD, Metrologia



