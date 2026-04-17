New Sweden law could expel migrants for minor offenses

Sweden is moving to tighten its immigration policy with new rules that could lead to deportations over behavior. The proposal has sparked concern among legal experts and civil society groups. Critics say the measures risk creating uncertainty and unequal treatment.

Under the proposed legislation, migrants from outside the EU could lose their residence permits if they fail to meet what the government calls an “honest life” standard, according to Digi24.ro citing AFP.

The rules would allow authorities to consider a wide range of factors, from security threats and extremist links to minor offenses and financial behavior.

Broad criteria

Authorities could also assess issues such as unpaid debts, welfare fraud, illegal work or even organizing begging. Statements made by individuals may also be used as evidence in determining links to extremism.

Migration Minister Johan Forssell defended the proposal, saying, “It is not a human right to be able to stay in Sweden.”

He added that migrants must show they contribute positively to society, comparing residency to being a guest who must follow the rules.

Rights concerns

Lawyers and advocacy groups argue the criteria are too vague and could undermine fundamental freedoms. John Stauffer of Civil Rights Defenders warned that “The consequences will be very serious” for those affected.

He also raised concerns about freedom of expression, suggesting non-citizens could face stricter limits than Swedish citizens.

“This creates a system where people, depending on their legal status – whether they are citizens or holders of residence permits – have different conditions in our society,” he said.

Uncertain impact

Other organizations say the law could make immigration decisions unpredictable. According to Digi24.ro, legal experts warn migrants may struggle to understand how their actions will be judged.

Activist groups have also expressed concern that participation in protests or civil disobedience could be interpreted as inappropriate behavior.

The government estimates that several hundred thousand people could be affected if the legislation takes effect as planned.

Sources: Digi24.ro, AFP