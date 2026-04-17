Trump Invites Poland to G20, Calls It a “Wonderful Country”

Poland has been invited to take part in this year’s G20 discussions, marking a notable shift in participation at the global forum. The move highlights Washington’s growing alignment with Warsaw. The invitation comes as preparations begin for a major summit later this year.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the decision, describing Poland as a valued partner. “Poland is a wonderful country. We like it very much. We are friends with Poland. The president is doing a great job. So we invited them,” he said, according to Digi24.ro.

Poland’s finance minister and central bank governor attended a G20-related meeting in Washington on Thursday, seen as an initial step toward the full leaders’ summit planned for December in Miami.

Shift in focus

The decision drew attention because South Africa, a formal member of the G20, was not invited to the same meeting. Despite this, it remains part of the group.

The G20 typically gathers the world’s largest economies to coordinate on financial stability, development, and global challenges.

According to Digi24.ro, the US move reflects a broader reassessment of economic partnerships within the forum.

Economic ambitions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had earlier signaled support for Poland’s inclusion. He said the country should take its “rightful place” at the meetings, arguing that it now ranks among the world’s top 20 economies.

At the same time, Rubio criticized South Africa’s economic performance, describing it as “stagnant” and outside the top tier of industrial economies.

Not yet a member

Despite the invitation, Poland has not been granted full G20 membership. Warsaw has long sought formal recognition of its economic standing within the group.

For now, its participation remains limited to selected meetings, even as its role appears to be expanding.

Sources: Digi24.ro