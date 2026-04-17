Social media personalities reflect shifting public mood in Russia

A dip in approval ratings, rising living costs and tighter online controls are starting to show in Russia’s public conversation. What is shifting is not just the mood, but who is willing to reflect it openly.

Figures from entertainment and social media, usually far removed from politics, are cautiously stepping into sensitive territory. In a country where dissent can bring legal trouble or lost work, even mild remarks can stand out.

Polling highlighted by The Moscow Times shows that President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since early 2022. The drop comes alongside inflation, pressure on household budgets and continued limits on digital platforms.

Bloomberg has reported that some officials are uneasy about the broader consequences of these restrictions, especially for businesses that rely on stable internet access.

Specific problems are also surfacing more clearly. Flooding in Dagestan, pollution along parts of the Black Sea coast and increasing strain on small businesses have all been widely discussed online. These are not abstract complaints. They are practical issues affecting daily life.

Informal public appeals

Against this backdrop, influencer Viktoria Bonya released a widely shared video addressed to Putin. She presented her message less as a political statement and more as an attempt to say what others avoid.

Her comments focused on a disconnect between officials and everyday realities, pointing to business closures and a rise in people considering leaving the country.

She dismissed claims of political coordination, saying she was acting out of personal concern, writes the independent Moscow outlet.

Reactions were mixed. Some saw honesty in her approach, others questioned whether such appeals fit into a familiar pattern that shields senior leadership from direct blame.

Cautious signals

The limits of public speech became clear soon after. Blogger Aiza Dolmatova briefly posted criticism of corruption and rising living costs, then deleted it after facing backlash and threats.

Her case reflects a broader legal environment in which criticism of authorities can lead to prosecution or blacklisting. That risk shapes how far public figures are willing to go.

Even some pro-government voices have hinted at discomfort. Actor Ivan Okhlobystin criticized restrictions on access to information, arguing they do not match the realities of a connected society.

Analysts cited by The Moscow Times say this moment is less about open opposition and more about who is speaking. When lifestyle influencers and entertainers begin echoing these concerns, they reach audiences that political figures often do not.

What happens next may depend on how authorities respond. Ignoring these signals could allow frustration to spread more widely, but tightening controls further carries its own risks—especially as more everyday problems move into public view.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Bloomberg