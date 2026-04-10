No evidence that Ukraine fed false intelligence to US, officials say

A televised discussion in France has triggered a wave of online speculation about trust between Kyiv and Washington. What began as commentary on intelligence cooperation was quickly reshaped into claims of deception. Ukrainian officials say the episode reflects how easily complex security discussions can be mischaracterized in a wartime information environment.

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The controversy centers on remarks by former French intelligence officer Vincent Crouzet on LCI. Commentary circulating online, including posts by analyst James Marinero, suggested he accused Ukraine of feeding false intelligence to the United States.

That interpretation does not match the available footage. The Kyiv Post reports that Crouzet does not appear in the Jan. 15 program cited in those claims. He spoke instead on Jan. 16, addressing intelligence cooperation without alleging any deliberate attempt to mislead Washington.

The gap between what was said and how it was presented illustrates how quickly fragments of televised analysis can be reshaped once they circulate online.

What Crouzet discussed

During the Jan. 16 segment, Crouzet focused on shifting intelligence roles among Ukraine’s allies. He referenced comments by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said France now provides a substantial share of Kyiv’s intelligence capabilities.

Reuters reported that French officials described much of this assistance as technical.

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Crouzet also spoke about tensions between US and Ukrainian intelligence, linking them to a breakdown in trust following a Feb. 28, 2025 Oval Office incident.

He said Ukrainian officials “decided to stop sharing the efficient intelligence they possessed with their American partners on the part of American leaks to Moscow.”

The phrasing points to concerns about potential leaks influencing cooperation, rather than any effort to fabricate or manipulate intelligence.

Kyiv rejects claims

Ukrainian officials have firmly dismissed the version of events circulating online. A source within military intelligence told the Kyiv Post the claims “discredit the activities of Ukrainian intelligence and special services.”

“Ukrainian intelligence, like other Ukrainian authorized bodies and individuals, continues to actively interact with international partners, including the United States, and on the principles of professionalism and responsibility,” the source said.

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The source added that such reports are being amplified for strategic reasons: “The published information has no objective basis or real grounds. In addition, the information from the plot of the French media was additionally distorted by Russian propagandists.”

Intelligence-sharing between Kyiv and Washington has remained central since Russia’s full-scale invasion. In that environment, even minor distortions can gain traction quickly, especially when tied to sensitive issues like trust and information security.

That distinction matters because mischaracterized claims risk undermining public understanding of how allied cooperation actually functions.

There have been no confirmed reports that Ukraine provided false intelligence to the United States or that US agencies passed sensitive information to Russia.

Sources: Kyiv Post, Reuters