Trump clashes with former media allies over Iran escalation

The American President has lashed out at several high-profile conservative commentators after they criticised U.S. strikes tied to escalating tensions with Iran. The unusually public fallout highlights a growing split inside the media ecosystem that has long amplified his political message.

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The dispute erupted after figures who once backed Trump began questioning the military move, which follows a renewed phase of confrontation between the United States and Iran in the Middle East.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump accused Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones of effectively siding against U.S. interests, despite their previous support, writes DR.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones have all fought me for years, because they think it is wonderful for Iran – the world’s number one state sponsor of terror – to have nuclear weapons. It is because they have one thing in common. Low IQ,” he wrote, despite their past alignment with his political agenda.

He added: “They are stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it.”

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Internal backlash grows

In DR’s reporting, the criticism marks a notable shift among voices that had defended Trump on issues ranging from immigration enforcement to claims about the 2020 election.

Alex Jones, who previously supported the president on several controversial fronts, publicly reconsidered his stance. “Have people who said I defended him for too long been right? Yes, it seems so. Take a victory lap, but I thought he was the lesser of two evils.”

DR states that Trump also invoked Jones’ legal history, including damages related to false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, underscoring the increasingly personal nature of the feud.

The break is particularly significant given the reach of figures like Carlson and Kelly, who transitioned from Fox News to independent platforms with large audiences and played visible roles during Trump’s campaign.

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War draws criticism

Their objections centre on the decision to carry out strikes linked to Iran, which critics argue risk deeper regional escalation without clear gains.

Carlson has urged distancing the United States from Israel and condemned military actions in the region, while Kelly criticised the conflict in stark terms following a ceasefire agreement.

“One must say that the deal sounds very much like a surrender from our side, which I support. I mean, fantastic. This had to end, ugly or otherwise, it had to end. It was foolish from the beginning. It was foolish all the way through. It remains foolish.”

Candace Owens responded with a personal remark: “It may be time to put grandfather in a nursing home.”

Podcast host Joe Rogan has also adopted a more critical tone in recent commentary, reflecting broader unease among influential conservative voices.

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Analysts say such fractures could complicate Trump’s ability to maintain message discipline and voter cohesion ahead of future elections.

Sources: DR (Danish Broadcasting Corporation), Donald Trump post on Truth Social