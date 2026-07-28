OpenAI launches new clothing line featuring socks and sweatshirts

Big tech companies usually spend millions trying to win over hearts, minds, and regulators across the globe.

From flashy advertising campaigns to high-powered lobbying efforts, corporate strategies take many forms. Now, one major artificial intelligence pioneer is trying a surprisingly wearable tactic, reports DR News.

Brand on your sleeve

OpenAI has officially entered the apparel market with its own custom clothing line. The creator of ChatGPT is offering everything from $15 blue socks to a $175 zip-up sweatshirt, alongside a branded $70 basketball.

Yet the move is far more than a simple cash grab or a bid to conquer fashion week. Industry experts say selling branded hoodies is actually about softening public skepticism and building grass-roots loyalty.

Speaking to Danish broadcaster DR on P1 Orienteering, branding expert Eva Svavars pointed out that artificial intelligence remains a fiery political issue. “These are some companies that represent the introduction of AI on a global scale. The whole political and popular discussion about AI is still very immature, it is still a bit controversial and European politicians in particular want to regulate,” she said.

By getting regular consumers to wear its logo, the firm creates a sense of everyday familiarity. That visibility could prove crucial if tech firms ever need public backing against strict European rules.

Wearable public relations

Getting supporters to wear corporate gear builds authentic cultural credibility. When regular users post pictures in branded gear, it normalizes the technology across social networks.

“A lot of those who are supposed to support their agenda are ordinary people who use ChatGPT on a daily basis, and they are on social media. It becomes more legitimate for them if they see that people they look up to buy it and wear it,” Svavars explained.

Other tech players are following the exact same playbook. Defense software provider Palantir rolled out its own merchandise earlier this year, prompting fashion magazine Vogue to declare: “Welcome to the new era of tech merchandise.”

Turning software into street style is not about turning a quick profit on cotton. “It is part of a strategy with many channels, of which this is one, and that is the one aimed at ordinary people,” Svavars noted.

She added, “You have to remember that it’s not something they’re trying to make money from. It’s pure image, reputation and trying to get some ordinary people to wear their brand.”

Sources: DR News, Vogue