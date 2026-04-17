Orban is out, but now a new country threatens to veto next sanctions package from EU

Putin may have lost his best friend in the EU, but that doesn’t mean everything will run smoothly for Ukraine.

The European Union is preparing another round of sanctions against Russia, but internal divisions are resurfacing.

After the Hungarian election last weekend, which saw Putin’s best friend in the EU, Viktor Orbán, getting ousted from office, a new member state of the European Union is now signaling it may block the move, raising fresh uncertainty in Brussels.

Diplomats are now balancing efforts to maintain pressure on Moscow with concerns over energy security within the bloc.

20th sanctions package in the works

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said in a post on X on April 16 that preparations are underway for the bloc’s 20th sanctions package targeting Russia.

She stressed that the time had come to move forward, adding that foreign ministers would discuss the proposal in the coming week.

But Slovakia has emerged as the main obstacle to the proposed measures.

Pipeline still center of dispute

According to the Slovak outlet Dennik N, Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar warned that Bratislava could veto the package unless its concerns over the Druzhba oil pipeline are addressed.

Speaking to lawmakers, Blanar said Slovakia requires firm guarantees that the pipeline will resume operations. The route remains a vital supply line for Russian oil to Central Europe and is central to Slovakia’s energy needs.

“If the Druzhba pipeline is not operational and the approval of the 20th package is on the table, we will not approve it because we have no other tools than to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, together with the European Commission, to launch the Druzhba pipeline,” Blanar said.

However, the minister said that Slovakia will not oppose the release of a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine from the EU – a loan previously vetoed by Hungary’s Viktor Orbán.

Echoes of past blocks

The standoff reflects earlier tensions within the EU, where Hungary frequently delayed or blocked Ukraine-related decisions under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Although Hungary’s political shift has eased some friction, Slovakia’s current stance highlights ongoing divisions within the bloc.

A source familiar with the discussions told the Kyiv Independent that Kallas is determined to advance initiatives previously held up by Budapest. However, it remains unclear whether Slovakia will hold firm when EU ambassadors meet on April 17 to debate the proposal.

Sources: Statement from Kaja Kallas on X, Kyiv Independent, Dennik N