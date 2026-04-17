Dagens.com
Homepage Technology Cyber alert: New ‘Storm’ malware can hijack accounts and bypass...

Cyber alert: New ‘Storm’ malware can hijack accounts and bypass security systems

Mikkel Christensen Mikkel Christensen
Cyber alert: New ‘Storm’ malware can hijack accounts and bypass security systems
janews/shutterstock.com

A newly discovered malware strain is raising serious concerns after showing it can bypass modern browser protections and steal sensitive user data.

Others are reading now

Scientists explore whether tiny black holes could pass through the human body

Trump says Iran war could end soon as uranium deal claims face scrutiny

A newly discovered malware strain is raising serious concerns after showing it can bypass modern browser protections and steal sensitive user data.

Known as “Storm,” the tool represents a more advanced generation of infostealers.

According to BGR, citing cybersecurity firm Varonis, the malware can collect passwords, session cookies, crypto wallets and even authentication tokens from infected devices.

New attack method

Traditional infostealers typically decrypt stolen data directly on a victim’s device, making them easier for security tools to detect.

Also read

War in Iran is driving a surge in emissions, with millions of tons of CO2 released in weeks

The reasons gas prices stay high at the pump

Storm takes a different approach by collecting encrypted data and sending it to attacker-controlled servers, where it is decrypted remotely.

Evolving techniques

This shift follows Google’s introduction of App-Bound Encryption in Chrome, which made local decryption more difficult for attackers.

Varonis explained that Storm bypasses this by avoiding local decryption entirely, allowing attackers to reconstruct hijacked sessions outside the infected system.

Wide data access

The malware can extract a broad range of information, including saved passwords, browsing histories and credit card details.

It can also capture Google account tokens and session data, enabling attackers to bypass two-factor authentication protections.

Hard to detect

Because most of the activity happens off-device, many endpoint security tools struggle to identify the threat.

BGR reported that Storm supports multiple browsers, including Chromium-based platforms and Firefox, increasing its potential reach.

Growing threat

Varonis said the malware is available for less than $1,000 per month, making it accessible to a wide range of attackers.

Experts advise users to clear cookies regularly, avoid suspicious downloads, and review browser permissions to reduce the risk of compromise.

Sources: BGR, Varonis

This article is made and published by Mikkel Christensen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

India’s biggest bank blocks payments for Russian oil

Ukraine regains over 400 square kilometers from Russian occupation

4,000 kilometers of Ukrainian roads to be covered with nets in 2026

Ads by MGDK