Orbán raises questions about Europe’s long-term Russia strategy

As the war in Ukraine drags on, European governments are increasingly divided over what comes next, particularly when it comes to energy security and long-term relations with Moscow. The question is no longer just how to respond to the conflict, but how to shape the continent’s future once it ends.

Others are reading now

Hungary has again stepped into that debate, advancing a position that contrasts with much of the EU’s current approach

Strains around energy supply have intensified discussions. Euractiv reported that the Druzhba pipeline, a key route delivering Russian oil to Hungary, was damaged in Russian attacks, highlighting the region’s continued dependence on existing infrastructure.

At the same time, internal disagreements have complicated EU policymaking. According to the outlet, efforts to approve a €90 billion aid package for Ukraine have faced resistance from Budapest, underscoring broader tensions between Hungary and other member states over strategy toward Russia.

These disputes reflect a longer pattern. Hungary has repeatedly clashed with Brussels over sanctions and energy policy since the start of the war, often arguing that economic stability should take priority.

Orbán’s approach

In that context, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has argued that Europe should keep the door open to future cooperation with Russia.

Also read

In an interview with GB News, cited by Ukrainska Pravda, he indicated that Moscow could eventually be brought back into European economic and security arrangements after the war.

Rather than isolating Russia indefinitely, Orbán suggested rebuilding ties or designing new frameworks that include it, particularly in energy and trade.

UP writes that he has consistently criticised restrictions on Russian energy, linking them to rising costs and pressure on European economies, a stance that has set Hungary apart throughout the conflict.

A divided response

Most EU leaders remain opposed to any shift in that direction. Ukrainska Pravda wrote that foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas sees little support among member states for restarting energy cooperation with Moscow.

Still, the debate is not entirely closed. Euractiv notes that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever recently raised the idea of restoring relations with Russia, though his comments triggered criticism within his own government.

Also read

Orbán’s position, which also includes calls for Europe to strengthen its own defence capabilities while questioning continued military support for Ukraine, places Hungary at odds with the bloc’s prevailing policy. It also raises broader questions about unity within both the EU and NATO as the war reshapes Europe’s strategic landscape.

With elections approaching in Hungary, his rhetoric carries domestic significance, but it also signals how future disagreements inside the EU could unfold.

Sources: Euractiv, Ukrainska Pravda