US lawmaker warns of ‘orchestrated campaign’ to fuel conflict with Russia

Peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine have now been put on hold.

Others are reading now

“The Russia-Ukraine negotiation process, mediated by the United States, is now on pause,” Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia in an interview.

With diplomacy stalled, political tensions and competing narratives are once again taking center stage.

Claims of campaign

US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has claimed that an effort is underway to deliberately increase tensions with Russia, according to Tass.

“I am seeing what appears to be an orchestrated campaign to increase tensions with Russia, relying on planted sources,” she wrote in a post on X.

Her comments suggest concern over how information about US-Russia relations is being shaped and presented.

Also read

Luna represents Florida in the US House of Representatives and is a member of the Republican Party.

She is a former US Air Force veteran and has been outspoken on foreign policy issues, often taking positions aligned with a more restrained US role abroad.

Her remarks place her among a group of politicians questioning current narratives around the conflict.

Talks still active

Despite her warning, Luna insisted that diplomatic efforts have not completely stopped.

She said the United States is “actively involved in peace talks with Russia and those efforts will not be sabotaged by anyone.”

Also read

This highlights a gap between official negotiations and the broader political messaging surrounding them.

Luna also pointed to what she described as widespread misinformation.

“I am sharing this information with the American people because a great deal of misinformation is currently circulating on this topic,” she said.

Her statement reflects growing divisions within the US over how relations with Russia should be handled.

Sources: TASS,