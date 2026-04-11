According to Ukrainian authorities, there have been instansces of Ukrainian children reaching adulthood being enlisted in the Russian army.

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Life for students in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol is taking a new and controversial turn.

What is presented as civic education is raising concerns among Ukrainian officials and observers of actually being part of broader effort to shape loyalty to Russia and expand recruitment for the Russian armed forces

Reports from the Mariupol City Council, shared via Telegram on April 9, describe a growing system of military-oriented instruction across the city’s education network.

Students at the so-called Mariupol State University are reportedly taking part in firearms practice, drills, and coordinated exercises framed as “patriotic education.” These activities also include marching and pledges of allegiance to Russia.

Early indoctrination

The Mariupol City Council says the initiative extends beyond universities. Military-style preparation begins in schools through the Yunarmiya youth movement, where children as young as six are enrolled.

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According to the council, around 6,000 Ukrainian children between the ages of 6 and 18 are already participating in the program.

Officials claim some of those who passed through this system have later joined Russian forces after reaching adulthood, taking part in combat operations against Ukraine.

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Recruitment push

The report describes the training as part of a broader, concealed mobilization effort targeting young people. University students are allegedly being encouraged to sign contracts with the Russian military.

Earlier in 2026, Russian university leaders were instructed to ensure that at least 2% of students enlist, according to the same source.

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Based on 2025 enrollment figures, this could translate into roughly 44,000 recruits, with estimates rising to 76,000 if vocational institutions follow similar quotas.

Wider strategy

The Ukrainian state-run media, United24Media, notes that investigations cited by Ukrainian authorities suggest that dozens of universities and technical schools are already involved in recruitment efforts, including for specialized units such as unmanned systems forces.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi warned that this forms part of a larger military buildup.

“In 2026, Russia plans to recruit another 409,000 soldiers. This clearly indicates that the enemy has not abandoned its goals and continues to prepare for further aggression against Ukraine,” Syrskyi said.

The developments highlight concerns over the role of education in the ongoing conflict and its impact on younger generations.

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Sources: Mariupol City Council (Telegram), Ukrainian military statements, United24media