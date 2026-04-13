Trump vs Pope: feud erupts over war

A sharp clash between Washington and the Vatican is escalating, with observers warning it could deepen divisions between political and religious leadership.

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The latest comments from US President Donald Trump have been described by analysts as an unusually direct confrontation with the head of the Catholic Church.

According to TV2 News, Trump launched a public attack on Pope Leo following criticism of US foreign and immigration policies.

War of words

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Pope Leo is weak on crime and lousy on foreign policy.”

The remarks came after the Pope criticised the US and Israel’s war with Iran and called Trump’s threats against Iran unacceptable.

Trump responded by rejecting the Pope’s stance on both Iran and Venezuela, adding that he did not want a religious leader who opposed US military actions.

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He also accused the Pope of becoming too political and urged him to “focus on being a great Pope”.

Growing tensions

The dispute follows increasingly outspoken comments from Pope Leo, who has shifted from cautious diplomacy to more direct criticism of global conflicts.

During a recent address in St Peter’s Basilica, he said: “Enough with the idolatry of self and money! Enough with demonstrations of power! Enough with war.”

His remarks were widely seen as a rebuke of world leaders pursuing military solutions.

According to TV2 News, the Pope has also called for “deep reflection” on how migrants are treated in the United States.

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Political fallout

Trump further claimed that Pope Leo owed his position to his presidency, suggesting he would not have become pontiff otherwise.

Speaking to reporters, he later said he was “not a big fan” of the Pope, underlining the personal nature of the dispute.

Correspondents cited by TV2 News described the attack as highly unusual, given the Pope’s traditionally cautious tone and the rarity of such direct criticism from a US president.

A widening divide

The exchange highlights a broader rift between the White House and the Vatican over war, migration and global leadership.

Pope Leo has positioned himself as a moral voice against conflict, while Trump has defended a more forceful foreign policy approach.

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With both figures holding global influence, the confrontation risks intensifying tensions far beyond politics.

Sources: TV2 News, AFP



