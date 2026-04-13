Russia’s latest “undesirable” organization: Stanford University

This means that any affiliaton with the university can now result in criminal charges.

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Russia has expanded its list of banned foreign institutions, placing a prominent U.S. university among organizations deemed illegal to engage with. The move raises concerns over increasing restrictions on academic ties and international cooperation.

The decision could expose students, researchers and partners to criminal liability under Russian law.

According to official statements cited by The Moscow Times, Russia’s Justice Ministry on Friday designated Stanford University as an “undesirable” organization. The classification makes any cooperation with the institution potentially punishable.

Risk of six years behind bars

Under Russia’s legislation, individuals linked to such organizations, including students, may face up to four years in prison.

Those accused of organizing activities connected to these entities can receive sentences of up to six years, The Moscow Times reports.

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Authorities did not provide reasons for adding Stanford to the list.

A long list that keeps expanding

The California-based university joins a growing list of Western academic entities targeted in recent years.

At least 19 universities, education networks or related initiatives have received the same label over the past five years.

Alongside Stanford, officials also blacklisted the university’s Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies and the Germany-based non-profit Crisis Simulation for Peace.

Growing restrictions

Other U.S. institutions previously designated include Tufts University, the University of California, Berkeley, George Washington University and Yale University.

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Advocacy group Liberty Forward estimates that between 2,000 and 3,000 Russians could face legal risks due to ties with “undesirable” educational organizations, though the actual figure may be higher.

Russia introduced the “undesirable” organization law in 2015, initially targeting foreign-funded groups, independent media and opposition-linked entities.

Since then, hundreds of organizations have been added to the blacklist.

Sources: The Moscow Times