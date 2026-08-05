Prince William reportedly accuses Harry and Meghan of hypocrisy

Prince William reportedly loses patience after Harry and Meghan’s latest public move.

Fresh claims of tension inside the British royal family have emerged after reports suggested Prince William is increasingly frustrated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their public handling of private family moments.

According to reports published by The News and citing unnamed sources, the Prince of Wales believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to send mixed messages about their desire for privacy while voluntarily sharing personal photographs with the public.

Reports claim William is frustrated

Since stepping back from royal duties and relocating to California, Harry and Meghan have repeatedly spoken about wanting greater privacy for themselves and their family.

Recent photographs reportedly shared from a trip to Portugal have reignited criticism from within royal circles. According to the reports, William believes the images reveal details about the couple’s holiday home despite their long-standing calls for greater personal privacy.

A source quoted by The News claimed:

“They have gone to extraordinary lengths to protect their privacy, and yet they are voluntarily sharing some of their most private moments and providing all these clues about where their holiday home is. He finds it incredibly hypocritical and believes it proves that nothing has changed.”

The claims have not been publicly addressed by Prince William, Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

Diana photo reportedly adds to tensions

Reports also point to another issue that is said to have upset the future king.

According to Heat magazine, William was angered after Harry and Meghan reportedly shared a photograph of Archie and Lilibet taken on the grounds of Princess Diana’s childhood home.

The reports stress that William is not said to object to the children visiting the estate to honor their late grandmother. Instead, the alleged frustration centers on making the visit public.

Another unnamed source told the publication:

“The fact that they shared a picture of the children on the grounds of Diana’s childhood home has made William furious.”

The latest claims add to years of speculation surrounding the relationship between the two brothers following Harry and Meghan’s departure from frontline royal duties.

According to the reports, William believes personal family moments are increasingly being used to generate publicity, while critics of the couple have accused them of trying to balance a desire for privacy with continued public exposure.

Neither Kensington Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly commented on the latest reports.