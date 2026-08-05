RFK Jr. blind to Trump’s lies as he claims: “He has kept his word on every issue”

Trump recently questioned Kennedy about his progress on investigating vaccines.

Political alliances are famously fragile.

Even high-ranking officials can find themselves suddenly out of favor after a bad week in the headlines.

But sometimes, a rocky few days only seems to cement a controversial partnership.

A public defense

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to the radio on Monday to clear the air. He joined host Sid Rosenberg on a WABC morning program. The goal was simple. He needed to discuss his current standing in the administration.

The appearance followed a wave of intense media scrutiny. Kennedy used the broadcast to brush off rumors of a rift with President Donald Trump.

“My relationship with the president is very very strong and you know I have nothing but gratitude,” Kennedy stated during the interview. He added that the president was actively pushing him to keep going.

Behind closed doors

The radio chat followed a revealing Wall Street Journal story. The newspaper reported that Trump recently questioned Kennedy about his progress on investigating vaccines.

Sources told the outlet that the two men had lunch at a Virginia golf course in May. During that meeting, the president reportedly suggested Kennedy was dragging his feet on exploring debunked theories linking vaccines to autism.

That specific medical claim has been widely rejected by researchers around the world for decades. Still, Kennedy maintains that the commander in chief has his back.

“He has kept his word to me on every issue and if anything he’s encouraging me to do more and more,” Kennedy told Rosenberg.

Weekend television clash

The timing of the radio appearance was no accident. It happened just one day after Kennedy engaged in a bitter television argument with CNN anchor Dana Bash.

During that Sunday broadcast, the two traded personal jabs over medical credentials. Kennedy told the host she could not grasp his points because she was not a scientist.

“Well, you’re not either!” Bash fired back immediately.

When Kennedy accused her of being flustered, the anchor refused to back down. “I’m not flustered at all. I am frustrated,” she replied on air.

Unlocking global funds

Meanwhile, Kennedy has finally made a major financial decision on the global stage. The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it will release $600 million to a massive international vaccine alliance known as Gavi.

Kennedy had previously frozen the money over concerns about a specific preservative. The State Department confirmed the cash will now flow since Gavi agreed to transition away from mercury-containing products.

That shift might not actually be a major concession. Sania Nishtar, the chief executive of Gavi, noted that her organization was already moving away from the preservative anyway.

Sources: The Irish Star, WABC, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, US State Department