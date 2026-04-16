Putin blocks waters near NATO: “Russian missile impact area”

The Arctic has become one of the world’s most contested regions.

It is prized for its resources, strategic routes and military positioning.

US President Donald Trump brought its importance back in the picture when he floated the idea of acquiring Greenland.

Turns out Putin was not interested in Greenland, but now conducts test somewhere else.

Restricted waters

Russia has warned ships and aircraft to avoid large areas of the Barents Sea near northern Norway, according to the Daily Express.

The zones, north of Varanger and northeast of Bear Island, have been marked as “impact areas for Russian missiles” and will remain restricted until April 30.

The duration and proximity to NATO territory have made the move stand out.

Missile wording

Despite the alarming phrasing, the report explains that the “missile” reference relates to space activity rather than weapons use.

The warning is linked to a Soyuz-2-1b launch from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, expected around April 23. In Russian terminology, falling rocket debris is classified as “missile elements.”

Large structures from the rocket, including payload fairings, are expected to land in the designated zones.

Safety alerts

Authorities issued the warnings through both aviation and maritime safety systems, urging vessels to steer clear during the operation.

While such debris zones are routine, the size and length of this restriction are unusual.

The Barents Sea is also a major fishing area, partly within Norwegian waters, adding economic importance to the disruption.

Strategic context

The mission is expected to carry Rassvet broadband satellites, part of Russia’s effort to build a low-orbit internet network to rival systems like Starlink.

Still, the scale of the warning and its location near NATO territory have heightened attention amid already strained relations.

Sources: Daily Express