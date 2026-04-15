Russian “shadow fleet” ship carrying stolen Ukrainian grain docked in Israeli port, Ukraine requests answers

Open source data shows the vessel has left the Israeli port without any cargo.

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A shipment arriving quietly at one of Israel’s busiest ports has triggered growing scrutiny and diplomatic tension.

According to investigative journalist Kateryna Yaresko from SeaCrime, a Russian bulk carrier, identified as ABINSK and suspected of transporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia, docked at the Israeli port of Haifa.

According to a post on X by Yaresko, the vessel later departed the port and is now heading toward the Dardanelles, listing its status as “in ballast”, indicating it is no longer carrying cargo.

The claims have not yet been publicly confirmed by Israeli authorities, and no official statement has been issued regarding the cargo.

The Kyiv Post notes that the port in Haifa is also a regional hub, meaning the final destination of ABINSK’s cargo is not clear.

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Ukraine demands seizure

In a post on X, Axios journalist Barak Ravic explains, that according to his sources, Ukraine had previously demnaded Israel stop the ship, which Ukraine claims is under international sanctions.

According to the news outlet Dialog, previous reports have suggested ABINSK was carrying more than 43,000 tons of wheat before docking in Haifa.

Ravid says in his post on X that Ukraine has asked for clarification from Israel regarding the vessel, and notes that if the allegations that Israel is unloading stolen Ukrainian grain are true, it could constitute “a significant violation by Israel of American and international sanctions imposed on Russia and its ‘shadow fleet.'”

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In a statement to Kyiv Post, the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel expressed “deep concern” regarding the arrival of the vessel.

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Foreign minister: “Must not be allowed”

In a post on X published on April 14, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he had a bilateral call with his Israeli counterpart, during which the issue of the vessel arose:

“I also drew attention to a Russian vessel carrying grain stolen from Ukraine that was allowed to dock in one of Israel’s ports. I stressed that the illegal export of stolen Ukrainian agricultural products is part of Russia’s broader war effort. Such illegal trade in stolen goods must not be allowed,” Sybiha wrote.

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Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of systematically exporting grain stolen from occupied territories.

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Intel allegedly shared last month

According to The Jerusalem Post, Ukrainian intelligence had tacked ABINSK since its anchoring in th Black Sea.

The intel gathered was compiled in a dossier submitted to the Ukrainian prosecutor-general last month.

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Israeli officials was reportedly informed of the intel later the same month, where Ukraine also requested the ship to not be allowed to dock.

Sources: SeaCrime, Ukrainian government statements, The Kyiv Post, X post from Barak Ravid, X post from Kateryna Yaresko, statements from Andrii Sybiha, The Times of Israel, The Independent, The Jerusalem Post, The Kyiv Independent