Don’t make me follow you”: 19-year-old reveals how he was forced into spying for Putin

From the Cold War to the present day, Russia’s intelligence services have relied on vast networks of informants to monitor dissent and project influence abroad.

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While methods have evolved with technology, the core tactics of pressure, coercion and infiltration remain strikingly similar.

New reporting suggests those practices are not only continuing, but expanding across Europe.

Coercion tactics

A 21-year-old student in Moscow, identified as Ivan for security reasons, described how he was pressured into working for Russian intelligence, according to Politico cited by Digi24.

After being detained, he was given a choice: cooperate or face prison. His task was to gather information on anti-Kremlin activists, many of whom had fled to Europe.

“We’ll write to you on Telegram,” one of the agents told him after the encounter.

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‘Find out everything’

Agents instructed Ivan to collect detailed intelligence on opposition networks abroad.

“Find out who is in Europe and in which country, as well as who is helping them, including specialized organizations,” one message read.

Even seemingly minor details were demanded. “We already know everything, but we would like to know more,” another message said, reinforcing the sense of constant surveillance.

Pressure and fear

The exchanges reveal a calculated mix of intimidation and reassurance. One agent adopted a supportive tone, while another issued direct threats.

“You’d better call me as soon as possible,” one message warned.

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At times, the pressure became more explicit: “Don’t make me follow you.”

Agents also coached Ivan on how to infiltrate opposition circles. “Bring up the topic that Russia sucks, that you’re thinking about emigrating,” one instruction read.

Expanding networks

Experts say this reflects a broader strategy of embedding informants within exile communities.

Rather than relying solely on short-term recruits, Russian intelligence is cultivating long-term sources capable of tracking activists and their support networks.

“Either way, everyone wins,” said intelligence expert Andrei Soldatov, describing how such operations both gather information and spread distrust if exposed.

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Climate of distrust

Analysts warn the impact goes beyond intelligence gathering, creating suspicion among activists and between them and host countries.

“We must be prepared to live with this situation for a long time to come,” Soldatov said.

Activists say the result is a growing sense of unease. “We live in an atmosphere of distrust,” said opposition figure Anastasia Shevchenko.

Double lives

In Ivan’s case, he chose to secretly cooperate with activists instead, passing along harmless information while planning his escape.

He later fled Russia and is now seeking asylum in Europe.

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His story illustrates both the reach of Russian intelligence and the personal risks faced by those caught within its network.

Sources: Politico, Digi24