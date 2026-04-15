Putin sent reeling as UK announces biggest drone package ever for Ukraine

Just recently, the UK announced a £500 million air defence package for the war torn country.

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Britain is increasing its military support for Ukraine with a major new focus on drone technology.

The UK government confirmed it will deliver at least 120,000 drones to Ukraine in 2026, marking its largest such package to date.

According to a press release from the UK Ministry of Defence, deliveries have already started and include strike, surveillance, logistics and maritime drones.

Artillery, ammo and air defence already planned

According to the Ministry of Defence, the new package forms part of the UK’s broader £3 billion military assistance programme for this year.

Additional support will include artillery ammunition and air defence missiles, officials said.

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Most of the funding will go to British companies such as Tekever, Windracers and Malloy Aeronautics, with the government highlighting benefits for jobs and the domestic defence sector.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said in the press release:

“With eyes on the Middle East in recent weeks, Putin wants us to be distracted, but Ukrainians continue to fight with huge courage and nothing will distract us from continuing to stand with them for as long as it takes to secure peace.”

Growing battlefield role

Drones are playing an increasingly decisive role in the war, supporting Ukrainian counterattacks and strengthening defences against Russian strikes.

The press release from the UK Ministry of Defence pointed to a surge in attacks, noting that about 6,500 one-way drones were launched by Russia in March 2026.

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Wider support push

The announcement comes as key allies gather to coordinate their next steps.

It coincides with a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Berlin, co-led by the UK and Germany alongside NATO and Ukrainian officials, where 50 nations will meet to discuss the next steps in support for Ukraine.

Further financial backing from the UK to Ukraine is expected to be outlined by Chancellor Rachel Reeves at meetings in Washington, as allies continue to coordinate long-term support.

Sources: UK Ministry of Defence, government statements