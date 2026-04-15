Russians flee the front: “Surviving that battle was impossible”

Soldiers are often expected to risk their lives for their country.

But that does not mean they are willing to be sent into battles they believe cannot be won.

For some Russian troops in Ukraine, that line appears to have been crossed.

Desperate choices

“I had two options: either get killed, or take the risk and shoot myself right in front of the Ukrainian positions. So I shot myself,” one deserter recalled.

“Of the fifteen men in my unit, three remained. I opened fire and wounded each of them. Let them take them home as wounded. What will they do without me?”

Accounts like this highlight the extreme decisions some soldiers say they are forced to make.

Rising desertions

According to research cited by Frontelligence Insight cited by Onet, desertion among Russian troops has increased sharply.

Estimates suggest that in 2025 alone, up to 70,000 soldiers, around a tenth of the force, may have abandoned their positions.

Many attempt to escape to neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan or Armenia, though they often face arrest or forced return.

‘Suicide’ missions

Former officer Yevgeny Korobov described being sent into combat under conditions he believed were hopeless.

“Surviving that battle was simply impossible,” he said.

After being wounded, he fled Russia using a false passport and now lives in Kazakhstan while seeking asylum.

‘Meat assaults’

Other soldiers described so-called “meat assaults,” where large groups are sent into battle with little chance of survival.

One deserter, Alexander, said units of dozens of men would be deployed, with only a handful returning—if any at all.

He later fled to Armenia, where he now helps other deserters escape.

Underground networks

Support groups have emerged to assist those trying to avoid or leave military service.

Organizations such as “Go to the Forest” provide legal and logistical help, while others actively move deserters across borders.

Some even call on soldiers to abandon their posts entirely.

Sources: Radio Svoboda, Frontelligence Insight, Onet.