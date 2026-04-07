‘Radioactive poison’ found during Easter egg hunt

Easter has just passed for many across Europe.

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And as usual it has been marked by family gatherings, traditions, and the familiar ritual of egg hunts in gardens and parks.

For most, it is a lighthearted activity tied to celebration and routine.

But for one group, the holiday took an unexpected and deeply unsettling turn.

Shock discovery

What began as a simple Easter egg hunt in southwest Germany ended with the discovery of a vial labelled “Polonium 210” in a garden near Stuttgart, according to reports cited by The Express.

Authorities were alerted immediately, triggering a large-scale emergency response in the town of Vaihingen an der Enz.

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A total of 138 emergency personnel and 41 vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

Major response

Specialist teams, including a radiation protection unit, were deployed to assess the potential threat.

A local fire department spokesperson said the container appeared authentic.

They noted the label was “not just scribbled on by hand” but “clearly and officially marked.”

Deadly material

Polonium-210 is a highly radioactive substance known for its extreme toxicity.

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It gained global attention after being used in the 2006 poisoning of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in London.

The isotope is particularly dangerous because it is difficult to detect once inside the body.

Past cases

Litvinenko died after suffering severe internal damage caused by the substance, which had been slipped into a drink.

The isotope has also been linked to the suspected poisoning of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, with unusually high levels later detected in his remains.

Even very small amounts can be fatal.

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Reports indicate that the individuals who discovered the vial were not harmed.

German authorities are now working to confirm the substance and determine how it came to be in the garden.

Sources: The Express, German fire services