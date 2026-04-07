“We are very close” – European PM hints at unification with neighbour

The two nations were one country between the two World Wars.

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The territories of modern-day Moldova and Romania has a centuries long history of being a single or two countries.

In 1812, the eastern part of the historical Principality of Moldova was annexed by Russia, while the estern part remained and later merged with the Wallachia region to create modern day Romania.

Following World War 1, Moldova, then known as Bessarabia, declared independence and voted to unite with the Kingdom of Romania.

That lasted until 1940, when the Soviet Union annexed Bessarabia, splitting it from Romania.

Following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, Bessarabia once again declared independence and became known as the Republic of Moldova – Romania was the first country to recognize the independence.

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But in the future, maps of Europe might have to be redrawn once again, as the two countries is getting allegedly discussing a new unification.

Increasingly relevant

In an interview with TVR Info, Prime Minister of Moldova, Alexandru Munteanu, says the question of reunification between Moldova and Romania is becoming an increasing point of interest, noting the deep cultural and historical links between the two nations.

“Citizens on both banks of the Prut realize that we are very close to unification. The subject of possible unification with Romania is becoming increasingly relevant, and citizens increasingly perceive it as a realistic prospect,” he told TVR Info.

Discussions no longer marginal

He indicated that discussions are no longer marginal, as public awareness and openness to the idea continue to expand.

Munteanu expressed confidence that unification will eventually happen, citing shared identity and ongoing cooperation projects.

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He also argued that pro-unification efforts had been undermined in the past.

Sources: TVR Info, Ziare.com, BBC