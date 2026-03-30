Vladimir Putin has cultivated an image of strength and control, presenting himself as an unshakable leader both at home and abroad.

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That carefully built persona has been central to maintaining authority within Russia’s political system.

But recent developments suggest that image may be facing growing strain.

Mounting criticism

Vladimir Putin is facing increasing criticism from pro-war commentators and influential figures, according to reporting by the Daily Express.

The backlash follows a series of Ukrainian drone and missile strikes that have hit key infrastructure, including oil export facilities and military production sites.

Some supporters of the war have begun openly questioning the Kremlin’s handling of the conflict.

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Battlefield strain

Russian advances have slowed, with reports of heavy losses continuing. Estimates cited in the report suggest casualties may be reaching thousands per week.

State-aligned war commentator Aleksandr Sladkov reacted angrily after repeated strikes on a major oil terminal, saying: “We’ve been kicked in the balls again.”

He also questioned the effectiveness of Russia’s strategy as attacks went largely unanswered.

Elite frustration

Criticism has also emerged from prominent pro-Kremlin bloggers and analysts. Yuriy Podolyaka described the situation as difficult to reverse in the near term, warning that momentum is not shifting in Russia’s favor.

“Our enemy is very, very serious, and, incidentally, very fast-learning, much faster than we are,” he said.

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Another nationalist figure, Maksim Kalashnikov, suggested that parts of Russia’s elite are losing confidence in the leadership.

Cracks within

“Now our ruling [class] view the current top leadership as a toxic figure – not even an asset, but a liability,” Kalashnikov said.

He added that many within the elite want the war to end and hope for a return to pre-war conditions.

Other commentators have also acknowledged growing exhaustion among troops and called for negotiations.

Sources: Daily Express, East2West.