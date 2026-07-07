Secret Service returns Trump’s biological waste to America — nothing is left behind

Agencies do it to prevent foreign spies from gathering data on the president.

International diplomatic summits usually focus on high-stakes trade deals and security pacts. But behind the scenes, the actual logistics of protecting a world leader often involve handling the most private matters imaginable.

Guarding vital secrets

When President Donald Trump arrived in Ankara for the NATO Leaders Summit, he brought an massive entourage of 1,400 people. Every aspect of his stay in the Turkish capital is being tightly managed by American security teams.

According to a report by Ladbible, that protection extends to the president’s own biological waste.

Special security protocols mean that absolutely nothing Trump relieves his body of will be left behind on foreign soil. Instead, the Secret Service will collect it using a specialized, secure toilet system.

Stopping foreign spies

This bizarre routine is actually a long-standing American security rule. Agencies enforce it to prevent foreign spies from gathering data on the president.

Intelligence operatives frequently try to steal biological material from world leaders. By analyzing waste, rival governments can uncover hidden medical conditions or physical vulnerabilities to use as political leverage.

To keep these secrets safe, the US delegation has completely taken over Trump’s hotel, Turkiye Today reports. No other guests are allowed inside the building.

Pulling some strings

Away from the summit, Trump also claimed credit for a major sports decision back home. He told reporters at the White House that he personally interfered to overturn a FIFA red card ban for American football player Folarin Balogun.

The president admitted he originally had no idea what a red card even meant. Still, he phoned soccer boss Gianni Infantino to complain about the referee.

“I’m the one that got them to do it,” Trump said. He insisted the play was just an accident, calling the referee “very suspect.”

Blown away anyway

Despite the political intervention, the US team could not capitalize on the break. Balogun was allowed to play in the crucial Round of 16 match in Seattle, but Belgium easily defeated the Americans 4-1.

Goals from Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory for the Belgian squad. They will now advance to face Spain in the next round.

Sources: Ladbible, Turkiye Today