Russia says ukraine using shock new bomb to cripple energy

Allegations about a new type of weapon have surfaced in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The claims, which remain unverified, point to a tactic aimed at disrupting critical infrastructure rather than destroying it outright.

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The reports come as attacks on energy systems continue to play a central role in the war, reports WPTech.

Competing claims

According to Euromaidan Press, Russian forces in the occupied Donetsk region have accused Ukraine of deploying drones equipped with so-called graphite bombs.

The outlet reported that Russian sources released videos showing what they described as unusual munitions, presented as evidence of the alleged strikes.

Russia’s state news agency TASS also claimed that Ukrainian forces used such weapons during an April 5 attack on power facilities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

How they work

Graphite-based munitions are designed to interfere with electrical systems rather than destroy physical structures.

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They typically disperse fine conductive filaments over infrastructure such as power lines or transformers, potentially triggering short circuits and widespread outages.

Because the material is lightweight, environmental factors like wind can influence how the particles spread and where disruption occurs.

Past use

Weapons of this type have been used in previous conflicts, including during the Gulf War and NATO operations in Yugoslavia.

Their primary function has been to disable electricity networks with limited structural damage compared to conventional explosives.

Such tactics are often associated with attempts to temporarily paralyze infrastructure while avoiding long-term destruction.

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Unclear origins

There has been no independent confirmation that Ukraine possesses or has used graphite-based weapons in the current conflict.

According to WP Tech, analysts cited by Defense Express suggest that if such systems were deployed, they could be adapted for use with domestically developed drones.

“Based on published photos of the debris, graphite-based warheads could potentially be used in Ukrainian FP-1 or FP-2 medium-range drones manufactured by Fire Point,” analysts at Defense Express point out.

Open questions

It remains unclear where such weapons would have originated, as no official deliveries have been publicly acknowledged by Ukraine’s allies.

The claims highlight the growing focus on energy infrastructure as a strategic target, though independent verification of their use is still lacking.

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Sources: WP Tech, Euromaidan Press, TASS, Defense Express