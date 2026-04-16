Rumors swirl around Barron Trump’s love life — now she speaks out

Public fascination with the Trump family shows little sign of fading.

Attention is now turning to the private life of Donald Trump’s youngest son.

Since starting college, Barron Trump has increasingly found himself the subject of online speculation.

Rumors denied

Journalist Rikki Schlott has dismissed claims linking her romantically to Barron Trump, responding directly to speculation circulating online according to The List.

After a viral post suggested a connection between the two, Schlott reposted it with the caption: “That’s a no.”

The response quickly drew attention, as interest in Barron Trump’s relationships continues to grow.

Ongoing attention

Speculation about Barron’s dating life began soon after he enrolled at New York University, with media reports suggesting he was popular among fellow students.

There were also earlier claims that he had been in a relationship, though reports indicated it had ended by late 2025.

Despite that, online discussions and rumors have continued, linking him to various public figures.

Shared background

While Schlott rejected the rumors, reports note the two have some similarities.

Both have studied at New York University, although Schlott later transferred to Columbia University, according to publicly available information.

They are also relatively close in age, with Barron Trump turning 20 in March 2026.

The speculation and subsequent denial prompted mixed reactions online, ranging from criticism to support for both individuals.

Some users mocked the rumor itself, while others expressed sympathy over being drawn into unwanted attention.

Sources: The List, People, New York Post