Russia warns Europe over drone support for Ukraine as tensions escalate

Russia has warned that European support for Ukraine’s drone capabilities could lead to “unpredictable consequences,” in what it describes as a growing escalation.

Russia has warned that European support for Ukraine’s drone capabilities could lead to “unpredictable consequences,” in what it describes as a growing escalation.

The warning reflects rising tensions as drones play a larger role in the conflict.

According to the Kyiv Independent, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, several European countries are now considered part of Ukraine’s “strategic rear,” a claim that has not been independently verified.

Expanding cooperation

Ukraine and its European partners have increased defense cooperation, including agreements with the United Kingdom and Germany on drone production and supply.

The Kyiv Independent reported that additional military aid worth around €2 billion has been pledged by countries such as Spain and Belgium.

Production across Europe

Russian officials said drones used in Ukrainian strikes are supported by facilities across multiple European countries.

Cities including London, Munich, Prague and Riga were named, along with component production sites in Spain and Italy, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Growing drone campaign

Ukraine has expanded its drone operations, using them to carry out long-range strikes inside Russia.

The Kyiv Independent reported that more than 70 industrial targets were hit in March alone, including energy infrastructure.

Strategic warning

Moscow said it published details of companies allegedly involved in drone production to highlight what it described as security risks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said closer defense integration with Europe is essential as the conflict continues.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Russian Defense Ministry