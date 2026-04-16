Dagens.com
Homepage War “Has already shown results” – Ukraine introducing a new model...

“Has already shown results” – Ukraine introducing a new model of warfare

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
Ukraine, drones
Drop of Light / Shutterstock.com

It can be the solution to the infantry shortages in the Ukrainian ranks.

Others are reading now

Melania Trump reappears after Epstein rant

Died at 83 after six wars and five plane crashes — the amazing story of the Unkillable Soldier

Ukraine is reshaping its battlefield tactics by integrating soldiers with advanced drone technology, signaling a shift in how modern conflicts are fought.

Officials say the approach is already influencing operations on the front line, and now the strategy is being expanded to other areas of the theatre.

New combat model

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced in a post on Telegram on April 15 that it is deploying drone assault units that merge infantry with aerial and ground-based unmanned systems.

“A new model of warfare is being implemented – drone assault units, which combine aerial and ground drones with infantry into a single system,” the ministry said.

Also read

War in Iran is driving a surge in emissions, with millions of tons of CO2 released in weeks

The reasons gas prices stay high at the pump

The initiative is designed to align the mobility of troops with the precision and reach of drones, creating a more coordinated and efficient combat structure.

Gains in south

According to the ministry, the new system has already delivered results in southern Ukraine, where recent operations have led to territorial gains.

“Since February, a large volume of territories has been liberated precisely thanks to the use of these newest units,” the ministry stated.

Officials say the integration of drones into frontline tactics has played a key role in both offensive maneuvers and defensive operations.

Changing tactics

The shift highlights a broader evolution in Ukraine’s military strategy, as it adapts to the demands of large-scale war.

According to United24Media, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 5 that Ukrainian forces had regained 480 square kilometers in the Oleksandrivka direction since January, underscoring continued progress on the battlefield.

Drone-only success

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also pointed to a milestone operation in July 2025, in which Ukrainian forces captured a Russian position using only unmanned systems.

He said the operation marked the first time during the war that an enemy position was taken without infantry involvement or Ukrainian casualties.

Sources: Ukraine Defense Ministry, statements by Ukrainian officials, United24Media

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

India’s biggest bank blocks payments for Russian oil

Ukraine regains over 400 square kilometers from Russian occupation

4,000 kilometers of Ukrainian roads to be covered with nets in 2026

Ads by MGDK