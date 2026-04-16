“Has already shown results” – Ukraine introducing a new model of warfare

It can be the solution to the infantry shortages in the Ukrainian ranks.

Ukraine is reshaping its battlefield tactics by integrating soldiers with advanced drone technology, signaling a shift in how modern conflicts are fought.

Officials say the approach is already influencing operations on the front line, and now the strategy is being expanded to other areas of the theatre.

New combat model

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced in a post on Telegram on April 15 that it is deploying drone assault units that merge infantry with aerial and ground-based unmanned systems.

“A new model of warfare is being implemented – drone assault units, which combine aerial and ground drones with infantry into a single system,” the ministry said.

The initiative is designed to align the mobility of troops with the precision and reach of drones, creating a more coordinated and efficient combat structure.

Gains in south

According to the ministry, the new system has already delivered results in southern Ukraine, where recent operations have led to territorial gains.

“Since February, a large volume of territories has been liberated precisely thanks to the use of these newest units,” the ministry stated.

Officials say the integration of drones into frontline tactics has played a key role in both offensive maneuvers and defensive operations.

Changing tactics

The shift highlights a broader evolution in Ukraine’s military strategy, as it adapts to the demands of large-scale war.

According to United24Media, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 5 that Ukrainian forces had regained 480 square kilometers in the Oleksandrivka direction since January, underscoring continued progress on the battlefield.

Drone-only success

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also pointed to a milestone operation in July 2025, in which Ukrainian forces captured a Russian position using only unmanned systems.

He said the operation marked the first time during the war that an enemy position was taken without infantry involvement or Ukrainian casualties.

Sources: Ukraine Defense Ministry, statements by Ukrainian officials, United24Media