Russia moves to silence elderly Ukrainians in chilling new plan

Restrictions on internet access are expanding across Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, as authorities step up efforts to control information and limit contact with the outside world.

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Ukrainian officials say the latest measures point to a broader strategy aimed at isolating civilians and tightening oversight of daily life.

According to The Kyiv Independent, regional authorities have reported blocks on widely used tools such as Telegram and VPN services, which many rely on to bypass censorship. Similar disruptions have also been reported in occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The partisan group Atesh said on March 17 that occupation officials attempted to shut down internet access in the region entirely. According to the group, Russian-installed leader Yevgeny Balitsky requested approval from Moscow for a full blackout.

Targeting connections

Within this wider campaign, a new restriction could directly affect personal communication. Ukrainian authorities say Russia is preparing to block people over 60 in occupied areas from receiving calls from abroad.

The measure would disproportionately impact older residents, many of whom depend on phone contact as their only link to relatives living elsewhere.

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Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said the move is intended to “severely limit” communication between families separated by the war.

Travel between occupied and Ukrainian-controlled territory remains extremely difficult due to active fighting and strict filtration procedures, often involving indirect routes through countries such as Belarus.

Growing isolation

For those unable to leave due to age or health conditions, digital communication has become essential. Any disruption risks deepening their isolation.

“Control over the population (in occupation) is tightening every day,” Kharchenko said.

Ukrainian officials argue these steps form part of a coordinated effort to restrict information flows and consolidate control over occupied regions.

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Sources: The Kyiv Independent