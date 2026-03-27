Desperate Putin recruits ‘drunks from rehab’ to fight in Ukraine

Russia’s heavy battlefield losses are increasingly shaping Putin’s war strategy.

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Reports suggest Moscow has been losing around 1,000 soldiers a day in recent weeks, putting growing pressure on recruitment efforts.

With prisoners, foreign fighters and even North Korean troops already deployed, new allegations point to how far the Kremlin may be going to fill its ranks.

Allegations emerge

A Russian soldier has claimed that men from rehabilitation centres are being sent to fight on the front line, according to reporting by The Telegraph cited by Express.

In a video, the serviceman described a steady flow of recruits arriving from facilities in northern Russia.

Many, he said, were older and struggling with alcohol addiction.

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Disturbing claims

“They f— recruited a bunch of cripples who can’t even f— walk, on top of being mentally unwell,” the soldier said.

“I saw it myself… they recruited these f— guys from rehab, f— drunks.”

He alleged that a large portion of his unit was unfit for combat.

The soldier claimed that so-called “black recruiters” were responsible for bringing in these men.

According to his account, they were taken from facilities, had their bank cards seized and their money withdrawn.

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Such recruiters are said to operate outside or alongside official channels.

Wider pattern

The claims add to broader allegations that vulnerable individuals are being targeted for recruitment.

These reportedly include people with health issues, addiction problems and migrants.

Some are said to have been pressured or misled into signing contracts.

Analysts from the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre (USCC) say coercion may be widespread.

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They claim some recruits are intoxicated when signing contracts or forced to choose between military service and prison.

In some cases, signatures may be falsified.

Sources: The Telegraph, Express.