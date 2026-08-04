“She folded like an umbrella” Trump scolds US attorney

Donald Trump told the press that U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro “choked” and “folded like an umbrella” after she dropped charges against Olympian David Hearn. Pirro was then called to the White House for a meeting with Trump, after he had previously considered firing her.

Defying your boss can be a terrifying thing for any employee.

But when your boss is the President of the United States of America, it becomes even scarier.

The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, felt the wrath of Donald Trump after she dropped the Reflecting Pool vandalism charges.

Trump lashes out

The Reflecting Pool saga started with the U.S. attorney charging Olympian rower David Hearn with vandalizing the pool. The charges were ultimately dropped, which has drawn the ire of the President.

Speaking at a separate event at the White House, Trump was asked about the dropped charges where he voiced his frustration at the attorney. “I was disappointed in Jeanine Pirro. Really disappointed in Jeanine Pirro. She folded like an umbrella,” Trump proclaimed to the press.

Trump then went on to say that Pirro “choked” in the vandalism case. The dropped charges mark a rare instance during Trump’s presidency where an aide defies him.

Pirro called to the White House

Just hours after Trump publicly scolded Pirro to a gaggle of reporters, she was spotted at the White House where she was summoned for an undisclosed meeting with Trump himself and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, CNN reports.

The dropped charges put a rift between the U.S. attorney’s office, the Interior Department and Trump himself.

Pirro’s office blames the Interior Department for botching the renovation of the Reflecting Pool for the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. This goes against Trump’s own claims that the pool was intentionally damaged.

Trump considered firing Pirro

It was reported that Trump was considering firing Jeanine Pirro from her position and it was “highly likely she’s removed from her job.”

Ultimately, the former Fox News host turned U.S. Attorney got to leave the White House while still keeping her job. Pirro reportedly told Trump in the meeting that she was not responsible for the filing, but instead blamed “career officials in her office.”

Meanwhile, Trump continues to double down on his claims that the Reflecting Pool was vandalized by multiple culprits. However, federal prosecutors continue to drop cases against individuals previously charged with destruction of property at the pool in Washington, D.C.

It remains to be seen if Trump will continue to push for prosecutions and if the rift between Trump’s departments will continue to escalate.