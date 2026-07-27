FSB detains Khabarovsk resident over alleged links to New Zealand intelligence

Russia’s FSB has detained a 55-year-old resident of Khabarovsk on treason charges, alleging he passed information to New Zealand intelligence, while rights monitors say convictions for treason and espionage continue to rise in Russia.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a 55-year-old man from the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk on suspicion of treason, accusing him of passing information to New Zealand’s intelligence services.

According to Meduza, the FSB claims the man established contact with a representative of New Zealand intelligence and shared information that could allegedly harm Russia’s national security.

Treason accusation

The FSB said the suspect communicated with New Zealand intelligence through email and messaging applications, allegedly providing information related to Russia’s military-technical cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Meduza, the agency claims the man acted “for selfish motives” and has charged him under Article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The FSB also released video footage showing masked officers detaining the suspect on a street in Khabarovsk before searching his home. The video includes images of bundles of U.S. dollars that the agency said were discovered during the operation.

Rising treason cases

According to Meduza, citing the human rights project First Department, Russian courts handed down at least 107 verdicts in treason and espionage cases during the first quarter of 2026, resulting in the convictions of 110 people.

The report says around 90% of those convicted were found guilty of treason, receiving average prison sentences of 15 years and five months.

First Department also reported that Russian courts have accelerated the handling of such cases, averaging roughly two convictions every working day during January, February and March.

Sources: Meduza, First Department