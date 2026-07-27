“It still needs work”: Putin admits hyped Zircon missile has issues

State media originally promoted the Zircon as a game-changing missile

When building top-tier military technology, years of hype and massive investments do not always guarantee success.

Even the most praised weapons systems can hit unexpected roadblocks when tested in real conditions.

A major military power is now learning that lesson the hard way.

Flawed flagship weapon

During a July 26 meeting with naval officers in St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin delivered a surprising reality check about his prized arsenal. He admitted that the country’s 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missile still has trouble hitting its targets consistently.

The admission came as a shock to observers because Moscow spent years hyping the weapon as nearly unstoppable.

According to the Russian news outlet Izvestia, the Kremlin leader acknowledged that engineers are still working to fix the system.

“One Zircon alone is worth a lot! It still needs work, we need to keep improving its accuracy. Recent uses have shown that it is becoming more accurate. Few countries in the world have such weapons, and we not only have them, but we are improving them and will continue to do so,” Putin said in remarks reported by Izvestia.

Hype meets reality

State media originally promoted the Zircon as a game-changing anti-ship missile capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 9. Russia eventually adapted the weapon for land attacks against targets across Ukraine, United24 Media reported.

Military experts inspecting recovered missile debris discovered a key vulnerability in its flight profile. Rather than maintaining hypersonic maneuverability all the way to impact, the missile appears to drop into a predictable quasi-ballistic trajectory during its final approach.

That flaw makes the weapon far easier to intercept than propaganda claimed. Despite this, Russian forces keep launching the costly missiles.

Burning through stock

Ukrainian intelligence estimates show Russia planned to produce around 30 Zircon missiles throughout 2026.

However, Russian forces had already fired 20 of them by mid-July, burning through two-thirds of their yearly stock in a matter of weeks, according to United24 Media.

With production running low and accuracy still lacking, the Kremlin faces a steep climb to deliver on its high-tech promises.

Sources: Izvestia, United24 Media