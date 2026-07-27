Trump floods Truth Social with attacks on Elizabeth Warren in just three minutes

Trump overwhelms Truth Social with barrage of posts attacking Elizabeth Warren.

President Donald Trump launched a rapid-fire series of social media posts early Sunday, repeatedly singling out Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as he renewed his push for stricter voter identification requirements across the United States.

According to The Irish Times, the president published 18 posts in the space of just three minutes on Truth Social, with most of them focused on criticizing Warren’s opposition to the SAVE Act, legislation that would require voters to provide proof of identity and US citizenship before casting a ballot.

Trump renews pressure on Republicans

Trump’s posting spree came just hours after he urged Republican senators to eliminate the Senate filibuster and approve the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act alongside several other legislative priorities.

“The all Republican Senators! Terminate the Filibuster, which the Dumocrats will do as soon as they get the chance, and PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, and everything else, including the Budget, and upcoming Debt Ceiling. Do it now, before it is too late!!! President DJT.”

Shortly after 5:20 a.m. Sunday, Trump began reposting screenshots from a thread originally published on X by Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah. Most of the posts criticized Warren’s position on the proposed voting legislation, and several were duplicated.

Warren argues existing law is sufficient

The discussion centered on comments Warren made defending her opposition to the SAVE Act.

“It is already illegal for someone who is not an American citizen to vote, period. There are already laws to prevent that and people have violated the law and they should be prosecuted, easy.”

Lee argued throughout his thread that Warren’s reasoning could be applied to other areas of law, including gun violence, environmental regulation, campaign finance and civil rights protections. Several of the posts included AI-generated images illustrating his argument.

Republican senator defends proposed legislation

Lee concluded that existing federal law has not been sufficient to prevent illegal voting by non-citizens and argued that additional safeguards are needed.

“The SAVE America Act is necessary—even though existing law already prohibits noncitizen voting, because that law has proven nearly impossible to enforce.”

The SAVE Act has become one of Trump’s signature election proposals, while Democrats, including Warren, maintain that federal law already prohibits non-citizens from voting and question whether additional documentation requirements are necessary.