Russia uses history to turn opinion against Poland

Russia is intensifying its messaging about Poland, with experts warning of a coordinated effort to shape public perception. The narrative, they say, is rooted in selective history rather than facts.

Analysts argue the campaign is designed to serve broader political and military goals.

According to reporting by 02.pl, Russian propaganda has for years portrayed Poland as hostile, unreliable and aligned against Moscow. These claims are often built on partial truths and repeated narratives rather than balanced historical analysis.

Dr. Bartłomiej Gajos said in an interview with “Fakt” that this approach is deliberate and forms part of a wider information strategy.

Rewriting the past

Gajos explains that the Kremlin increasingly reshapes historical events to support current political aims. Instead of focusing on accuracy, the messaging is designed to influence emotions and attitudes.

One example highlighted in the report is an exhibition claiming “ten centuries of Polish Russophobia,” suggesting that hostility toward Russia has always defined Poland.

According to the historian, such narratives are constructed to create a simple and lasting image of Poland as an enduring adversary.

Shaping perceptions

The expert describes a consistent method behind these messages. A central claim is established first, and historical details are then selected to reinforce it.

This results in repetitive, simplified portrayals that leave little room for complexity or factual nuance.

Over time, this messaging builds a negative stereotype of Poland, influencing both domestic audiences in Russia and the broader political discourse.

Strategic intent

Gajos links the narrative to Russia’s wider geopolitical thinking, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine. Poland’s role as a supporter of Kyiv places it firmly in Moscow’s focus.

He warns that such messaging may serve to prepare society for future confrontation. “If the Kremlin, God forbid, were to somehow manage to control Ukraine, Poland would be next. And the strategic lesson for us from the last 300 years, since the partitions, is that if Russia wanted to play a leading role in European politics, but also in world politics,” he adds.

According to the expert, the use of historical narratives is a part of a long-term strategy to justify policy decisions and build public support.

Sources: 02.pl, Fakt